ON CAMERA: Man dancing at a wedding in Chhattisgarh suddenly pauses, dies seconds later on stage

A shocking video from a wedding from Chhattisgarh has surfaced online. It captures on camera a guest collapsing and breathing his last after throwing a powerful dance at the event.

In the video that has surfaced online and gone viral, we can spot a man dancing enthusiastically and suddenly trying to comfort himself on the stage by sitting there. However, in no time he falls backwards in a dramatic collapse and allegedly passes away there after suffering a heart attack.

He was identified as an engineer named Dilip Rautkar on social media. It was noted that he worked at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh.

Cases of people suddenly collapsing on the floor due to an heart attack and dying of it have made to the headlines at least since last year, amidst claims that this is a side-effect of COVID-19 medications and vaccination.

Earlier this year in January, a 32-year-old man died while dancing in wedding procession in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. It was noted to be a case of heart attack that turned the celebration into mourning.

No only are men reported in such unfortunate incidents, but also women. A 60-year-old woman suddenly fell on the dance floor of a wedding sangeet allegedly due to a heart attack and passed away in India's Seoni area last year. The above cases are some of the many reported ones across the country.