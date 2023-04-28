On Camera: Delhi man assaulted by 2 thieves, robbed in broad daylight in Seelampur; accused held |

Delhi Police said on Thursday it arrested two persons, who were accused of assaulting and robbing in broad daylight in Seelampur, adding that the incident was caught on a security camera installed nearby.

After examining the CCTV footage, both the accused -- Nazim (23) and Sharafat (24) -- were arrested within hours of the crime, Delhi Police said in a statement.

#WATCH | Delhi: CCTV visuals of a person robbed & assaulted by miscreants in Seelampur (26.04)



Ravinder Singh age 18 years was robbed by two accused Nazim & Harafat near G-Block, Seelampur, Delhi. Both robbers have been apprehended. Case filed under various sections of the IPC… pic.twitter.com/7abRdfM5AA — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Further, according to the police, the duo assaulted and robbed Ravinder Singh (18) near G-Block Seelampur.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at Seelampur police station. "Nazim has a criminal record and had been arrested previously on charges of robbery and theft," the Delhi Police informed further.

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.