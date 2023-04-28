 On Camera: Delhi man assaulted by 2 thieves, robbed in broad daylight in Seelampur; accused held


ANIUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
Delhi Police said on Thursday it arrested two persons, who were accused of assaulting and robbing in broad daylight in Seelampur, adding that the incident was caught on a security camera installed nearby.

After examining the CCTV footage, both the accused -- Nazim (23) and Sharafat (24) -- were arrested within hours of the crime, Delhi Police said in a statement.

Further, according to the police, the duo assaulted and robbed Ravinder Singh (18) near G-Block Seelampur.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at Seelampur police station. "Nazim has a criminal record and had been arrested previously on charges of robbery and theft," the Delhi Police informed further.

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.



