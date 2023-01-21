Bihar: Police brutality caught on camera! 2 female cops thrash senior citizen as passer-by watch; shocking video surfaces |

Bihar: A shocking video from Bihar has emerged in which an old man is seen thrashed by two lady officials of Bihar police. The exact time of the incident is yet unknown.

यह दो महिला सिपाही जिस बुजुर्ग का पिटायी कर रही है उनका नाम पांडेय जी है...कैमूर के एक प्राइवेट स्कूल में पिछले कई दशकों से पढ़ाते हैं... इनकी गलती सिर्फ इतनी थी की साईकिल से जा रहे थे गिर गए ...उठने में थोड़ी देर हो गयी ...@bihar_police इस बाबा ने अगर कोई गलती कर भी दिए होंगे pic.twitter.com/uMuxJYPctN — Mukesh singh (@Mukesh_Journo) January 21, 2023

Video shows lady police thrashing old man

In the video posted by journalist Mukesh Singh on Twitter, an old man can be seen thrashed by two police women on a busy road in broad daylight. The lady police officials repeatedly hit him with a baton while he is seen trying to dodge the attack.

Surprisingly, despite being a busy road with people seen passing by, no one got into stopping the police's assault or help the old man. People are seen looking at the scene and passing by casually.

Victim allegedly teaches in a private school in Kaimur

Taking the shocking incident on his Twitter account Singh in his tweet said, "The name of the old man whom these two women soldiers are beating is Pandey ji… He teaches in a private school in Kaimur for the last many decades… His only fault was that he fell down while going on a bicycle… It took a while to get up."

Further tagging the Bihar police handle, Singh said, "@bihar_police Even if this Baba must have committed some mistake so it is not such a big mistake that .... a 70 year old man should be beaten like an animal ... what kind of policing is this.. what kind of good governance."

The Bihar police has not taken any action on the incident yet. More details about the matter are awaited.

