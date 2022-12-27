ON CAMERA: 7 men loot Flipkart delivery unit in Bihar's Motihari at gunpoint, dramatic visuals caught on CCTV, 2 held

Loot at Flipkart delivery unit in Bihar's Motihari | Twitter/@ShyamasundarPal and Bihar Police

Bihar: A Flipkart delivery centre in Motihari area was looted by armed men on Sunday. CCTV in the premises caught the dramatic visuals from there on camera, which later assisted the police to trace and arrest the robbers. It was noted that about six lakh rupees got looted from the Flipkart unit at gunpoint and the incident involved about seven men committing the crime.

CCTV video:

The police team released a video stating that two of the total seven members involved in the theft were held within four hours of the crime. "Some robbers' faces could be clearly seen in the CCTV footage. We chased them in the direction of their exit. Nakabandi (security checks) were performed in the nearby area," IPS Kumar Ashish was seen revealing in the tweeted video. The search is underway to arrest the remaining ones.

Bihar police also shared a picture of the confiscated items. The team recovered the looted bag with cash, 4 pistols and 1 desi sharp weapon, 13 bullets, 1 large knife, Tata Tiago car and 3 delivery parcels.

Big achievement of Bihar Police

Flipkart godown dacoity case of Town P.S Motihari detected within 24 Hrs. 02 arrested with looted cash and 05 Pistols also recovered/Seized. #Bihar Police_Action_against_Criminals pic.twitter.com/yWhXjWR6Fm — Bihar Police (@bihar_police) December 26, 2022

