On Cam: Alcohol-Addicted Man Brutally Stabs Sanitation Worker To Death In Broad Daylight In Delhi’s Kalyanpuri

A day after a sanitation worker was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, the accused remains at large, with multiple police teams conducting raids across nearby slums and liquor shops to trace him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Anil Kumar, was allegedly attacked with a knife while collecting garbage in Kalyanpuri’s Block 16 on Sunday morning. CCTV footage reportedly shows a man in a yellow T-shirt approaching Anil, pulling out a large knife and repeatedly stabbing him. The accused allegedly struck him seven times on his neck and abdomen before fleeing the spot.

Anil reportedly lay injured on the road for nearly 10 minutes before local residents took him to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have identified the alleged attacker as Nihal alias Gulla. According to investigators, he is heavily addicted to alcohol, does not use a mobile phone or social media and has limited contact with his relatives, making his arrest more difficult.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Kumar said teams were examining CCTV footage from Kalyanpuri to track the suspect. Police have maintained that Anil was allegedly killed due to mistaken identity and that the attacker had intended to target his co-worker Gulshan.

Anil had been working for Metro Waste, a company contracted for garbage collection, for around a year. His family and fellow sanitation workers have been protesting at LBS Hospital since Sunday and have refused to accept his body until the accused is arrested.

The killing has also triggered fear among other sanitation workers, with Anil’s brother Sunil questioning the police response and demanding immediate action against the accused.

Police are also probing whether a personal dispute involving Gulshan and a woman may have been linked to the attack.