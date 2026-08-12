Mumbai Crime: 29-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband During Argument At Malad East Home; Accused Absconding

Kurar police have launched a search for a man accused of stabbing his wife to death during an argument at their Malad East home | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: A 29-year-old woman who worked at a pathology laboratory was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband during an argument at their Malad East home early Sunday. After taking her to Shatabdi Hospital, where she was declared dead, the accused allegedly fled, leaving their four-year-old son behind.

The deceased was identified as Suchita Salunkhe, while the accused is her husband, Akash Salunkhe. The Kurar police have registered a murder case and launched a search for him.

Argument Allegedly Turned Violent

The police said the incident occurred between 1.45 am and 2.15 am at Shivsagar Society in Kurar village. The couple had a love marriage around five years ago and lived with their son.

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Suchita worked at a pathology laboratory, while Akash was unemployed and allegedly addicted to alcohol and drugs. The police said he frequently demanded money from her, leading to arguments. During one such fight, he allegedly stabbed her in the chest.

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