On Bakrid, Rajasthan Muslims Back Demand To Declare Cow India's National Animal | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: In a welcome gesture, on this Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid), the Muslims in Rajasthan demanded the cow be declared the national animal. Calling for the enactment of strict laws for the protection of cows, Muslims staged a demonstration in Jaipur and launched a signature campaign in Jaisalmer after the Bakrid prayers on Thursday.

The demonstration in Jaipur took place under the aegis of the Rajasthan Haj Welfare Society, which stated that the cow is a significant symbol of Indian culture, faith, and social values; therefore, bovine species deserve complete protection.

General Secretary of the Rajasthan Haj Welfare Society Haji Nizamuddin demanded that a uniform and strict law regarding bovine conservation be implemented across the country.

“ Bakrid is not merely a festival of sacrifice but also conveys a message of humanity, compassion, and mutual brotherhood. Political maneuvering surrounding the cow protection issue must now come to an end, and it should become a nationwide campaign," said Haji Nizamuddin.

Meanwhile, in Jaisalmer, following the Eid prayers, the Muslim community—led by the Qadimi Eidgah Committee and the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind—put forth the demand to declare the cow as India's national animal and to accord it the status of 'Gau Mata' (Mother Cow). A special signature campaign was launched for this demand.

At the Eidgah, people were seen holding banners and signature sheets, rallying support for the protection of cows, and hundreds of people signed the petition.Maulvi Harul Rashid Gauri said that the cow serves as a focal point of faith for millions of Hindus. India's shared culture has long stood as a shining example of mutual respect and brotherhood. To preserve harmony and unity within the nation, people of all faiths must respect one another's sentiments. This very ethos constitutes the greatest strength of this initiative.

As part of this campaign, a memorandum will be drafted and subsequently forwarded to the President and the Prime Minister through the District Collector.

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Notably, recently, Ajmer Sharif cleric Syed Sarwar Chishti had also urged the Centre to declare the cow as the national animal and impose a nationwide ban on its slaughter and sale for sacrifice.

Chisht had said that the cow holds deep religious significance for the Hindu community and deserves respect and constitutional protection.

He had appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to bring legislation declaring the cow the national animal.