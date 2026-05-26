Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts To Viral Video Of Cattle Owner Crying While Selling Cow Ahead Of Eid-Ul-Adha- VIDEO

Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts To Viral Video Of Cattle Owner Crying While Selling Cow Ahead Of Eid-ul-Adha | InstagramCablgram

A video of a cattle owner ahead of Eid-ul-Adha is going viral on social media. The clip, which seems to be from Bangladesh, shows the cattle owner hugging his cow and crying inconsolably after selling the animal. What especially grabbed everyone's attention was Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's reaction to the video.

The viral video was uploaded by Cablgram and captured the emotional moment between the livestock farmer and his animal. Reacting to the post, Jacqueline commented, "Sad."

Many cattle owners sell their animals before Eid al-Adha because the festival is associated with the tradition of Qurbani (animal sacrifice), leading to a huge rise in demand for goats, sheep, and cattle. For livestock farmers and traders, this period becomes one of the biggest opportunities of the year to earn profits, repay debts, and support their families financially.

Jacqueline is known to be a passionate pet lover and animal welfare supporter. The actress often shares pictures and videos with her pets on social media and has actively spoken about animal adoption and rescue. She has also supported several campaigns promoting animal rights and the well-being of stray animals.

The actress recently uploaded a video of a man giving water to a stray dog. The video's caption read, "A gram of kindness is worth more than a ton of good intentions."

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or the “Festival of Sacrifice,” is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. In 2026, Eid-ul-Adha is expected to be observed around May 27 or May 28, depending on the sighting of the moon in different countries.

The festival commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. According to Islamic belief, before the sacrifice could take place, God provided a ram to be sacrificed instead. To honour this act of faith and devotion, Muslims perform Qurbani (animal sacrifice) during Eid-ul-Adha.