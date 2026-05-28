 'Hang Cow Slaughterers': Rajasthan Haj Welfare Society Demands Declaration Of Cattle As ‘National Animal’ - VIDEO
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'Hang Cow Slaughterers': Rajasthan Haj Welfare Society Demands Declaration Of Cattle As ‘National Animal’ - VIDEO

Members of the Rajasthan Haj Welfare Society staged a protest in Jaipur on Eid-ul-Adha, demanding that the cow be declared India’s national animal. Protesters carried banners against cow slaughter. General Secretary Sheikh Haji Nizamuddin said the demand was aimed at preserving communal harmony amid mob lynching incidents linked to cow-related violence across India.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, May 28, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
'Hang Cow Slaughterers': Rajasthan Haj Welfare Society Demands Declaration Of Cattle As ‘National Animal’ - VIDEO

Members of the Rajasthan Haj Welfare Society staged a protest in Jaipur on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, demanding that the cow be declared the “national animal” of India. Protesters carried banners reading, “Hang those who slaughter cows.”

Speaking to news agency PTI, Rajasthan Haj Welfare Society General Secretary Sheikh Haji Nizamuddin said, “First of all, I would like to extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of India on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Our Quran emphasizes brotherhood and love, and we are addressing these matters in accordance with those teachings. In several parts of India, incidents of violence and killings have occurred in the name of mob lynching, disturbing the atmosphere in many regions of the country. Keeping communal harmony in mind and to ensure that the environment is not disturbed further, we have decided to demand that the cow be declared the national animal of India.”

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Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in a post on X. “Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone’s success and good health,” he wrote.

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