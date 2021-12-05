Omicron threat in India: List of cities that have reported cases of new COVID-19 variant so far

With seven new Omicron cases reported in Maharashtra's Pune district, India's tally has risen to 12 on Sunday evening.

Here's the list of cities that have reported cases of new COVID-19 variant so far:

1. Bengaluru, Karnataka

On Thursday, the country reported the first two cases of the Omicron variant in Karnataka -- a 66-year-old South African flyer and a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history. Both were fully vaccinated before testing positive and displayed only mild symptoms, officials said.

"One of the two patients is a 66-year-old male while the other is a 46-year-old male. The former had returned from South Africa (via Dubai) and was fully vaccinated. Three primary contacts and two secondary contacts of the 46-year-old male tested positive between November 22 and 25. All are isolated. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, results are awaited," said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

2. Jamnagar, Gujarat

Gujarat on Saturday became the second state in India to report an Omicron-infected patient. The man was visiting Jamnagar arriving from southern Africa's Zimbabwe.

A 72-year-old man who arrived from Zimbabwe, reached his native village in Jamnagar district last week where he was found positive with COVID-19 and upon further testing, found infected with the Omicron variant, the State Health Department has confirmed.

He landed in Jamnagar on November 28 and was soon after caught fever and his doctor advised him to get an RT-PCR test done, which found him COVID-19 infected.

Dr S S Chatterjee, the Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at the State-run Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Jamnagar told reporters, “The man’s samples were sent to the Biotechnological Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad which found him positive for the new variant.”

3. Thane, Maharashtra

The 33-year-old marine engineer tested positive from Thane district had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, officials said on Saturday. The man, a resident of Dombivli town, arrived in Delhi from South Africa on November 23 and had given his samples for COVID-19 testing at the Delhi airport. He had then taken a flight to Mumbai, reports said.

He is in a "stable" condition and is responding well to the medical treatment, a senior health official said on Sunday. He is currently undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 care centre in Kalyan town.

Samples of six other people, who tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Kalyan-Dombivli area of Thane district from different countries, have been sent for genome sequencing and the results are awaited, another official said.

4. Delhi:

A 37-year-old man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania has tested positive for Omicron, making it the first case of the new COVID-19 variant in the national capital.

The patient, currently admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, has mild symptoms, hospital officials said.

"So far, 17 COVID-19 patients and six of their contacts have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital. The Omicron variant has been found in one of the 12 samples sent for genome sequencing so far, according to a preliminary report," Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

"The patient is an Indian and had returned from Tanzania. He was admitted to the hospital on December 2 with mild symptoms - sore throat, fever and body ache," Medical Director Suresh Kumar said.

5. Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra:

Six persons from Pimpri Chinchwad have tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Maharashtra Public Health Department said in a notification on Sunday evening.

They include a woman who came from Nigeria along with her two daughters to meet her brother Pimpri Chinchwad, the notification said. Her brother and his two daughters have also tested positive for the variant, it added.

6. Pune, Maharashtra:

A 47-year-old man has tested positive for the new variant, the State Public Health Department said on Sunday evening. He had returned from Finland in the last week of November.

Meanwhile, the new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 08:22 PM IST