Omicron scare: Kerala imposes 10 pm to 5 am night curfew from Dec 30 to Jan 2

Amid thr rising cases of Covid-19 in India and the fear of Omicron variant, the Kerala government on Monday announced that the state will be going under night curfew starting Dec 30 until Jan 2 to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

Strict restrictions will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am on those day.

The government also said that New Year Celebrations will not be allowed after 10 pm in the state.

With 19 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Kerala, the tally of a new variant in the state has reached 57, Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday.

Kerala logged 1,636 new infections on Monday, taking the caseload from the viral disease to 52,24,929. The state also reported 236 deaths, which raised the toll to 46,822 so far, an official press release said.

Kerala detected its first Omicron case on December 12 in Ernakulam district when a person who had returned from the UK tested positive.

On Sunday, Karnataka and Delhi also imposed a night curfew in view of Omicron variant of Covid-19

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 07:30 PM IST