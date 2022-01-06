Omicron scare: Current situation is not feasible for poll rallies and roadshows, VK Paul tells Election Commission amid rising COVID-19 cases

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the country, NITI Aayog member and India's COVID Task Force chief VK Paul has told the Election Commission that the current COVID-19 situation is not feasible for poll rallies and roadshows, reported India Today.

He also told the Election Commission that such events should not be held. But as per the report, the Commission is of the view that political parties should stop such large-scale rallies and roadshows on their own.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will on Thursday brief the Election Commission on the latest Covid situation in the five poll-bound states.

This will be the second time when Bhushan will brief the EC top brass on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country and in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur in particular.

Earlier, he had briefed the poll panel on December 27. During the interaction, the EC had asked the government to ramp up the vaccination programme in the poll-bound states. The EC could announce the dates for elections in these five states in the next few days.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 02:34 PM IST