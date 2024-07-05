Om Birla Deep Fake Video Case: Rajasthan Police Raids Kunal's Residence, Ordered To Appear At Kishorpura PS In A Week

Raipur (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development related to the circulation of deep fake videos targeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Police conducted a raid at the residence of RTI activist Kunal Shukla in Raipur on Friday.

The police team issued a notice to Shukla, instructing him to appear at the Kishorpura police station in Kota, Rajasthan within a week. Shukla has been accused of spreading false propaganda against Om Birla through manipulated videos.

In a surprising turn, instead of waiting out the seven-day notice period, Kunal Shukla challenged the police to arrest him immediately, stating, "Why wait for 7 days? They might as well arrest me today. I'm not afraid." However, the police team opted to return after serving the notice.

During the tenure of the Bhupesh government, Kunal Shukla had been appointed as the head of the Kabir Research Institute, which operates under Kushabhau Thakrey University.

The controversy began on April 13 when Rakesh Jain, the BJP district president of Kota, Rajasthan, filed a formal complaint at the Kishorpura police station, demanding strict action against individuals responsible for circulating fake videos depicting a voice similar to Om Birla's. Jain emphasized the defamatory nature of such content, which he claimed was damaging the Speaker's image. The video in question was initially uploaded by Naushad and Ashv Sharma on Facebook and WhatsApp, and subsequently shared by Kunal Shukla.

Earlier in the investigation, Rajasthan Police had already arrested Naushad and Ashv Sharma in connection with the case. The district president reiterated that disseminating fake videos on social media constitutes a criminal offense, especially when targeting someone holding a constitutional position like Om Birla, who is not only a BJP Lok Sabha candidate but also the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Presently, Rajasthan Police are pursuing legal action against Kunal Shukla under various sections of the IT Act in connection with the ongoing investigation into the deep fake video controversy.

This incident underscores the complexities surrounding misinformation and the legal ramifications associated with manipulating digital content, particularly when it involves public figures.