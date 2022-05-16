OIC expresses 'deep concern' over delimitation exercise in Jammu & Kashmir; check out India's strong reaction

New Delhi: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday expressed "deep concern" over the delimitation exercise in Jammu & Kashmir. It claimed that the exercise is in "direct contravention of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention". It further added that the exercise is "altering the demographic structure of the territory and violating the rights of the Kashmiri people".

"Referring to the long-standing and principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and relevant decisions of the Islamic Summit and #OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the General Secretariat reiterates its solidarity with the people of #Jammu and #Kashmir in their just quest for the right of self-determination, in accordance with relevant #UN Security Council resolutions. It urges the international community, particularly the UN Security Council to take immediate cognizance of the grave implications of such ‘#delimitation’ exercises," further read the OIC statement.

Meanwhile, India has slammed the "unwarranted" comments of the OIC and asked the grouping to refrain from carrying out its "communal agenda" at the behest of one country, in an oblique reference to Pakistan.

"We are dismayed that the OIC secretariat has once again made unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"As in the past, the Government of India categorically rejects the assertions made by the OIC secretariat on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the OIC statement on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-a-vis India at the behest of one country," Bagchi said.

The delimitation commission, tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, notified its final report earlier this month.

(With PTI inputs)

