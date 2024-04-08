 Odisha Unit's BJP Vice President Lekhasri Samantasinghar Quits Saffron Party, Joins BJD Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha Unit's BJP Vice President Lekhasri Samantasinghar Quits Saffron Party, Joins BJD Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Odisha Unit's BJP Vice President Lekhasri Samantasinghar Quits Saffron Party, Joins BJD Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

In her resignation letter to Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal, Lekhasri said she decided to quit the party having “failed” to earn the leadership's trust.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 01:44 AM IST
article-image
X/ @bjd_odisha

Bhubaneshwar: In a jolt to the opposition BJP, the party's Odisha unit vice-president Lekhasri Samantasinghar on Sunday quit the saffron camp and joined the BJD ahead of the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. 

Lekhasri is the second state vice-president after Bhrugu Baxipatra to quit the BJP days before the polls and join the BJD.   

Lekhasri Quits BJP, Joins BJD

In her resignation letter to Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal, Lekhasri said she decided to quit the party having “failed” to earn the leadership's trust.

Read Also
Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who Is Ex IPS Officer Arup Patnaik, Contesting On BJD Ticket...
article-image

“I have given my sweat and blood to the BJP over the past ten years. Despite all the sincerity and hard work, I could not earn the trust of the leadership. Hence, there is nothing left to do here and my desire to serve the people of Odisha is being hampered,” Lekhasri's letter said. 

“It is difficult to change after sweating for a party that did not recognise my hard work. I thank BJD for accepting me. I am inspired by the developmental activities of chief minister Naveen Patnaik. I will do my best for the BJD,” she told reporters after joining the regional party in Bhubaneswar.

Read Also
Editorial: Failure Of BJP-BJD Alliance Talks No Surprise
article-image

Congress Leader Joins BJD

In another development, former Odisha minister Ganeswar Behera, who recently resigned from the Congress, joined the BJD on Sunday. The regional outfit may field Behera, a Dalit leader, from the Kendrapara assembly segment, reserved for the SC candidates, sources said.

Behera joined the ruling party with his supporters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha Unit's BJP Vice President Lekhasri Samantasinghar Quits Saffron Party, Joins BJD Ahead Of Lok...

Odisha Unit's BJP Vice President Lekhasri Samantasinghar Quits Saffron Party, Joins BJD Ahead Of Lok...

Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Big Blow To BRS As MLA Tellam Venkat Rao Joins Congress

Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Big Blow To BRS As MLA Tellam Venkat Rao Joins Congress

'India Should Consider One Nation, One Election': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh During BJP Rally In...

'India Should Consider One Nation, One Election': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh During BJP Rally In...

Kerala: Income Tax Department Freezes CPI(M)'s Secret Nationalised Bank Account In Thrissur District...

Kerala: Income Tax Department Freezes CPI(M)'s Secret Nationalised Bank Account In Thrissur District...

Passengers And Staffs Unite To Thwart Alleged Robbery Attempt Aboard Agara-LTT Lashkar Express

Passengers And Staffs Unite To Thwart Alleged Robbery Attempt Aboard Agara-LTT Lashkar Express