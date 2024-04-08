Odisha Unit's BJP Vice President Lekhasri Samantasinghar Quits Saffron Party, Joins BJD Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

X/ @bjd_odisha

Bhubaneshwar: In a jolt to the opposition BJP, the party's Odisha unit vice-president Lekhasri Samantasinghar on Sunday quit the saffron camp and joined the BJD ahead of the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

Lekhasri is the second state vice-president after Bhrugu Baxipatra to quit the BJP days before the polls and join the BJD.

Lekhasri Quits BJP, Joins BJD

In her resignation letter to Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal, Lekhasri said she decided to quit the party having “failed” to earn the leadership's trust.

“I have given my sweat and blood to the BJP over the past ten years. Despite all the sincerity and hard work, I could not earn the trust of the leadership. Hence, there is nothing left to do here and my desire to serve the people of Odisha is being hampered,” Lekhasri's letter said.

“It is difficult to change after sweating for a party that did not recognise my hard work. I thank BJD for accepting me. I am inspired by the developmental activities of chief minister Naveen Patnaik. I will do my best for the BJD,” she told reporters after joining the regional party in Bhubaneswar.

Congress Leader Joins BJD

In another development, former Odisha minister Ganeswar Behera, who recently resigned from the Congress, joined the BJD on Sunday. The regional outfit may field Behera, a Dalit leader, from the Kendrapara assembly segment, reserved for the SC candidates, sources said.

Behera joined the ruling party with his supporters.