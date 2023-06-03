 Odisha Train Tragedy: Surviving passengers from West Bengal share nightmarish experience, left 'traumatised'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha Train Tragedy: Surviving passengers from West Bengal share nightmarish experience, left 'traumatised'

Odisha Train Tragedy: Surviving passengers from West Bengal share nightmarish experience, left 'traumatised'

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, a total of 635 passengers were brought back to West Bengal and provided first aid at Howrah station before being released.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a special Bengaluru-Howrah train with 17 coaches arrived at Howrah station, carrying passengers who had sustained lesser injuries in a mishap near Balasore in Odisha district.

Passenger Relief Efforts

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, a total of 635 passengers were brought back to West Bengal and provided first aid at Howrah station before being released. A platform at Howrah station was transformed into a medical camp, where doctors attended to the injured and provided necessary treatment. As of the reporting time, 25 individuals from West Bengal were admitted to a hospital in Odisha, while 11 were admitted to hospitals in West Bengal, as stated by Nabanna sources.

Read Also
Odisha Train Tragedy: Rescuers try to raise buried coach at site as death toll reaches 261
article-image

Survivors' Accounts:

Several passengers who had escaped with minor injuries shared their harrowing experiences with the Free Press Journal, describing their "Nightmarish Friday night."

Acts of Bravery

Nasirul Islam Mandal, who sustained a hand injury, focused on rescuing others trapped in the calamity rather than his own pain. He recounted his efforts to save Aklima Bibi and her sister, seeking help from locals. Initially met with reluctance, he eventually experienced the pain in his hand, gradually losing strength. Nasirul and the rescued sisters were initially taken to a local hospital, but due to inadequate infrastructure, they decided to seek treatment at Medical College in Kolkata.

Read Also
Odisha Train Tragedy: Grievously injured survivors narrate shocking details of Balasore accident...
article-image

A Shocking Experience

Sayantani Ghosh from Kolkata, who fortunately escaped injury, is still in a state of shock. She vividly remembers the sudden jerk while she was guiding her child towards her husband. Within moments, sparks of fire emerged in an adjacent bogie, and she noticed some locals looting passengers' belongings. Ghosh expressed gratitude for their survival but shared that the unforgettable experience continues to haunt her.

Read Also
Odisha train accident: Locals aiding relief ops help rescue 200-300 survivors, see pics
article-image

Struggling to Comprehend

Tanaya Pal, traveling from Kharagpur to Vijayawada, mentioned that her son sustained a minor injury but is still grappling with the comprehension of the incident. She called her brother to inform him about the derailment and realized that only her bogie had light. Initially unable to understand the situation, they were eventually rescued by her brother's friend. Pal expressed hope that no one ever has to witness such a distressing event.

As investigations continue into the train mishap, survivors' accounts shed light on the terrifying moments they endured and the lasting impact it has had on their lives.

Read Also
Survivor reveals tragic details of Odisha train accident: 'The man died, his wife survived...'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha Train Tragedy: Surviving passengers from West Bengal share nightmarish experience, left...

Odisha Train Tragedy: Surviving passengers from West Bengal share nightmarish experience, left...

ED's money laundering probe exposes massive GST fraud network worth ₹1,102 crore

ED's money laundering probe exposes massive GST fraud network worth ₹1,102 crore

Shanghai-bound UPS cargo flight makes 'emergency diversion' to Delhi Airport for maintenance

Shanghai-bound UPS cargo flight makes 'emergency diversion' to Delhi Airport for maintenance

Odisha train accident: NDRF & relief teams use cranes, sniffer dogs and gas cutters to rescue...

Odisha train accident: NDRF & relief teams use cranes, sniffer dogs and gas cutters to rescue...

Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: PM Modi meets survivors at Cuttack hospital as death toll rises...

Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: PM Modi meets survivors at Cuttack hospital as death toll rises...