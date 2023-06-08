Railway Board Sends Internal Note Highlighting Need For Safety & Maintenance After Odisha Train Tragedy

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw prays as movement resumes after 51 hrs at Balasore train crash site |

In the aftermath of the Balasore train tragedy, the Railway Board has issued an internal note reiterating that all railway officials bear the responsibility for ensuring safety. The note underscores the criticality of maintenance work and emphasises the need for proper planning and execution to avoid shortcuts. It also emphasises a shift in mindset and highlights that obtaining blocks or disconnections should never be a constraint for carrying out maintenance.

Adequate Funds for Safety-Related Work Assured

According to a senior official, the board has reiterated that funds for safety-related work are not an issue. Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) are expected to engage with all staff, ensuring that requested blocks or disconnections are provided promptly. The note calls for thorough testing and maintenance before certifying fitness and urges senior officials from headquarters to spend more time in the field, understanding the working systems and providing guidance and corrections on-site.

Avoiding Shortcuts and Shifting Mindsets

Daily monitoring and reporting of maintenance activities will be implemented, with reports submitted to the Director General of Safety at the Railway Board. The note emphasises the importance of infrastructure maintenance through blocks and program working, ensuring the utmost safety during maintenance operations. It strictly discourages maintenance work being conducted without blocks and proposes a mega block once a week for major works, achieved through suitable train cancellations.

Prioritising Maintenance

The note highlights the need for integrated planning, increased inter-zonal and inter-divisional audits, and regular reviews to ensure compliance with prescribed checks and rules. The focus extends to the maintenance of wagons, coaches, crew, and all aspects related to onboard safety. Safety precautions during monsoons, caution orders, and speed restriction boards are emphasized, with senior officials expected to visit vulnerable locations to guide the teams and ensure preparedness.

Daily Monitoring and Reporting of Maintenance Activities

The note stresses the importance of addressing deficiencies promptly, conducting proper gatemen counselling, and coordinating signalling work among departments. It calls for collective working and planning, particularly between the S&T (Signal and Telecommunication), Engineering, and Electric departments, as a means to enhance safety. Blocks will be provided based on requirements, but discipline must be maintained, and daily planning and review of blocks are expected to become routine practices.

Unsafe working practices and shortcuts are strongly discouraged across departments, and failures are to be logged and reviewed transparently. The note emphasizes the importance of listening to team members during review meetings and proactively addressing any unsafe practices. Near misses are to be analysed, manuals diligently followed, and quality materials utilized. Technology is encouraged for online monitoring of assets and movements.

Safety is Foremost Priority

The Railway Board's latest internal note makes it clear that safety is the foremost priority, requiring collective responsibility and proactive measures from all railway officials. By enforcing a safety culture, addressing shortcomings, and ensuring proper maintenance and planning, the railway system aims to enhance safety and prevent future tragedies.

