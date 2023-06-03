Odisha Train Tragedy: Father searches for his missing son among pile of dead bodies in heartbreaking video

Odisha Train Tragedy | FPJ

In a heart-wrenching video from the Odisha train tragedy incident, a father is seen searching for his missing son in a room full of dead bodies.

The man's son, Govinda, had boarded the train from the last station before the Coromandel Express tragedy occurred. This incident is being labeled as one of India's deadliest train accidents, claiming over 280 lives and leaving more than 700 people injured.

As the man sifts through the bodies, he is gently approached and asked about his actions. Overwhelmed with emotion, he breaks down and explains how his son boarded the train one station prior and is now missing. The person behind the camera inquires about the man's village. The helplessness in his eyes and his desperate desire to locate his son will leave anyone in shock. This is just one father's situation, hoping against hope to find his son alive and not among the bodies he has just gone through. One can only imagine the anguish felt by hundreds of families across the country who have either lost their loved ones or are holding onto hope for a miracle in finding their missing relatives.

A devastating train accident occurred in Odisha, India, resulting in the loss of 288 lives and leaving over 800 individuals injured. The incident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district. Two passenger trains and one freight train were involved in the collision, with one train colliding with the derailed bogies of another.

Details of the Accident

According to the spokesperson of the Railway Ministry, Amitabh Sharma, the Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast train collided with the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express, which had fallen onto the opposite track. The force of the impact caused multiple coaches to crash, leading to a significant number of casualties. Tragically, many people were trapped under the derailed coaches, necessitating the immediate assistance of both locals and emergency services to rescue them.



Helpline Information

In an effort to provide crucial information and support to affected individuals, the Odisha government established a helpline number: 06782-262286. Additionally, railway helplines were made available for various regions, including 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore), and 044-25330952 (Chennai).