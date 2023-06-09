Odisha Train Tragedy: Frightened Students And Teachers Refuse To Enter School Used As Makeshift Morgue

Odisha Train Tragedy | FPJ

Parents of students and the teachers of the Bahanaga school where the dead bodies of Odisha train accident victims was kept have reportedly refused to enter the school as they fear that the school would be "haunted". Parents and teachers have also demanded that the old building used as a makeshift morgue must be demolished and a new building should come up in its place. The government run Bahanaga Nodal High School had to be used for keeping the dead bodies of train accident victims as it was the closest facility available from Bahanaga Bazar Station.

School was picture of grief after June 2 accident

The Bahanaga Nodal High School witnessed grief and sorrow as relatives of dead passengers arrived at the school to identify the bodies of their loved ones. The dead bodies stored in the classrooms of the school showed the scale of tragedy as the school hall had to be opened to accommodate all the dead bodies.

District collector makes an appeal

Balasore collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, who had visited the school, made an appeal to everyone to not be afraid and not spread superstition. He said that the administration was looking into the matter and will take the right call after deliberations.

The Odisha train accident involving the Coromandel Express in Balasore district near Bahanaga Bazar Station killed over 280 people and injured over 1000 passengers. The accident took place on June 2, 2023. A CBI probe has been recommended into the matter and probe is underway in the case.