 Odisha Shocker: Coal-Loaded Goods Train Catches Fire In Kesinga; 5 Wagons Affected, Passenger Services Unaffected | Video
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HomeIndiaOdisha Shocker: Coal-Loaded Goods Train Catches Fire In Kesinga; 5 Wagons Affected, Passenger Services Unaffected | Video

Odisha Shocker: Coal-Loaded Goods Train Catches Fire In Kesinga; 5 Wagons Affected, Passenger Services Unaffected | Video

A fire broke out in a coal-loaded goods train passing through Kesinga in Odisha's Sambalpur Division on Friday evening. Railway authorities swiftly launched emergency measures and moved the train to Titlagarh, where firefighters extinguished the blaze. Five wagons were affected, but no injuries were reported and passenger train services remained unaffected.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 08:26 AM IST
Odisha Shocker: Coal-Loaded Goods Train Catches Fire In Kesinga; 5 Wagons Affected, Passenger Services Unaffected | Video
Odisha Shocker: Coal-Loaded Goods Train Catches Fire In Kesinga; 5 Wagons Affected, Passenger Services Unaffected | Video | X / @TheSahu2

Sambalpur: A major fire that erupted in a coal-loaded goods train as it passed through Kesinga town on Friday evening was completely doused by emergency teams after a swift rescue operation.

Railway authorities acted immediately upon detecting the blaze on Friday at 7:15 PM, successfully preventing injuries or major damage.

According to the East Coast Railways, "a fire was noticed in a coal-loaded goods train in Sambalpur Division while passing through Kesinga at approximately 19:15 hrs today. Railway officials immediately initiated emergency response measures and alerted local authorities.

The train was brought to Titlagarh at around 20:15 hrs, where firefighting operations were promptly undertaken. The Fire Brigade reached the site at about 20:25 hrs and started efforts to extinguish the fire, the release stated.

As per preliminary information, five wagons of the goods train were affected.

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Senior railway officials and emergency teams are present at the site and closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the Railway and Fire Services officials carried out prompt firefighting operations, successfully bringing the situation under control. The affected rake is being made ready for onward movement.

The fire in the coal-loaded goods train in Sambalpur Division has been completely doused quickly, and passenger train movement remained unaffected throughout, a press release stated.

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Earlier in May, in a separate incident, a massive fire broke out at a tyre workshop-cum-depot in the Mancheswar Industrial Area in Bhubaneswar.

The blaze prompted a 3.5-hour containment operation that required 12 fire engines, 55 firefighters, and an advanced robotic monitor, which brought the flames under control.

Fire officer, Anup Kumar Das, speaking to ANI, said, "On reaching the spot and seeing the intensity, I informed 6 other fire stations. With the help of 12 engines, 55 firefighters, DFO Bhubaneswar circle, and a robotic monitor, the fire was brought under control in around 3.5 hours."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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