 Massive Fire In Busy Market After Parked Vehicle Explodes In Chhatarpur; Domino's Parked Scooters Catch Fire-- VIDEO
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HomeBhopalMassive Fire In Busy Market After Parked Vehicle Explodes In Chhatarpur; Domino's Parked Scooters Catch Fire-- VIDEO

Massive Fire In Busy Market After Parked Vehicle Explodes In Chhatarpur; Domino's Parked Scooters Catch Fire-- VIDEO

A parked vehicle exploded and caught fire at Apollo Cross Market in Chhatarpur on Friday, causing panic in the busy market area. The fire quickly spread to several nearby Domino’s delivery scooters, which were completely destroyed. Fire brigade and police teams controlled the blaze after major efforts. No casualties were reported.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 29, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
Massive Fire In Busy Market After Parked Vehicle Explodes In Chhatarpur; Domino's Parked Scooters Catch Fire-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at Apollo Cross Market near the bus stand in Chhatarpur after a parked vehicle suddenly exploded on Friday.

A video of the incident has surfaced, which shows scooters completely burnt and thick fire all over.

People gathered around and recorded videos in their mobile phones, some can be seen rushing here and there in panic.

Watch the video below :

According to eyewitnesses, smoke was first seen coming out of the vehicle. A few moments later, a loud blast was heard and the vehicle caught fire. The fire spread quickly and several delivery scooters of Domino's Pizza parked nearby also caught fire.

Within minutes, the scooters were completely burnt, creating panic among shopkeepers and customers present in the market. People started running for safety after hearing the explosion.

Local residents immediately informed the police and fire brigade. Teams from the Kotwali police station and fire department reached the spot and started efforts to control the fire. After a long effort, the fire was finally brought under control.

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No injuries or deaths were reported in the incident. However, several vehicles were destroyed and officials fear losses worth lakhs of rupees.

The exact reason behind the fire is not yet clear. Initial suspicion points towards a short circuit or a technical problem in the vehicle.

Police have started an investigation into the incident. After the accident, a large crowd gathered in the market area, while questions are also being raised over safety arrangements and vehicle parking in the busy market.

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