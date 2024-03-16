 Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know
BJD won 12 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 elections while BJP won 8 seats.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
People wait for their turn to cast their votes in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. | PIB

Election Commission on Saturday announced Lok Sabha election schedule for 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha. The state will have four phases on April 26, May 7, 13 and 20. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4, 2024.

The ruling BJD was rumoured to contest the elections in alliance with BJP. However, the talks between the two parties remained inconclusive and they decided to fight the elections solo.

There were reports that BJP had sought 14 Lok Sabha seats which the BJD was not ready with. The ruling party in Odisha was of the opinion that less than 10 seats would not augur well for the party.

Both the parties had a long alliance from 1998 to 2009. The parties fought together three Lok Sabha and two assembly elections. BJD has been ruling the state uninterrupted since year 2000.

In 2019 the Lok Sabha Elections were conducted in four phases in the state. The first phase on April 11 saw four seats going to polls. In the next round on April 18 five Lok Sabha seats went to polls. In the third round of polls on April 23 a total of six Lok Sabha seats went to polls. In the last round on April 29 six parliamentary seats went to polls.

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024
PHASE 1
Date of polling13-05-2024
Number of Constituencies4
Constituencies
1Kalahandi
2Nabarangpur
3Berhampur
4Koraput
PHASE 2
Date of polling20-05-2024
Number of Constituencies5
Constituencies
1Bargarh
2Sundargarh
3Bolangir
4Kandhamal
5Aska
PHASE 3
Date of polling25-05-2024
Number of Constituencies6
Constituencies
1Sambalpur
2Keonjhar
3Dhenkanal
4Cuttack
5Puri
6Bhubaneswar
Counting of votesJune 4, 2024
ResultJune 4, 2024

