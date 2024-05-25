Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Naveen Patnaik Casts His Vote In Bhubaneswar In 6th Phase Of Polls

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik casts his vote for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and the third phase of Odisha Assembly elections, at a polling station in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Patnaik also shows his inked finger after casting his vote.

"I request all voters especially young voters to come out and vote. I expect BJD to have a great victory both in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. We will form a very stable government in the state...," Patnaik said speaking to reporters after casting his vote.

Earlier in the day, 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian cast his vote for the ongoing sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections and third phase of Odisha Assembly elections, at a polling booth in Bhubaneswar. After casting his vote, Pandian said India is known for its vibrant democracy and appealed to the people to come together and increase the voting percentage.

"Everyone should participate in the festival of democracy and exercise their vote. You have to be part of a vibrant democracy. India is known for its vibrant democracy, let's all join together and increase the voting percentage and come in large numbers and cast your vote. I'm very happy to exercise my choice," the BJP leader said.

About The 6th Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections

Over 11.13 crore voters will be exercising their franchise in the sixth phase of the general elections to decide the fate of 889 candidates including two former Chief Ministers - Manohar Lal Khattar contesting as the BJP candidate from Karnal and Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP nominee from Anantnag-Rajouri.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal.

Forty-two assembly constituencies in Odisha are also going for polls in the sixth phase. Assembly elections are being held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the state. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the last assembly elections in 2019, the BJD won 112 out of 146 seats. BJP won 23 seats and Congress got nine seats.In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJD mopped up the lion's share of the electoral spoils, with the BJP and the Congress bringing up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.