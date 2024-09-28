 Odisha Govt Suspends Internet Services For 48 Hours In Bhadrak District Following Communal Incidents
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha Govt Suspends Internet Services For 48 Hours In Bhadrak District Following Communal Incidents

Odisha Govt Suspends Internet Services For 48 Hours In Bhadrak District Following Communal Incidents

The order passed by Additional Chief Secretary of State Home Department, Staybrata Sahu said that access to social media platforms have been blocked to maintain peace in the region.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Police Officials Deployed In Bhadrak District Following Stone Pelting Incident | ANI

Bhadrak (Odisha): Internet services have been suspended in the Bhadrak district of Odisha following communal incidents in the area due to social media postings.

"The district administration has expressed concern of misuse of internet for spreading communal violence," read the order by the Odisha government.

Read Also
Odisha Assault Case: New Video Surfaces Showing Army Officer's Fiancee Kicking Lift Door During...
article-image

Statement Of Deputy Inspector General, Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik

Deputy Inspector General, Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik on Friday said that following incidents of stone pelting, Section 163 of BNSS has been promulgated, prohibiting assembly of more than five people in an area.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Address BJP's 'Sankalp Maha Rally' In Jammu & Kashmir Today
PM Modi To Address BJP's 'Sankalp Maha Rally' In Jammu & Kashmir Today
IND vs BAN: Bangladeshi Cricket Supporter Suffering From Tuberculosis; Arrived In India On Medical Visa As Travel History Comes Under Inspection, Claims Report
IND vs BAN: Bangladeshi Cricket Supporter Suffering From Tuberculosis; Arrived In India On Medical Visa As Travel History Comes Under Inspection, Claims Report
TMKOC Actress Palak Sindhwani Accuses Makers Of Non-Payment Of ₹21 Lakh: 'They Spoke Rudely, Used Harsh Language'
TMKOC Actress Palak Sindhwani Accuses Makers Of Non-Payment Of ₹21 Lakh: 'They Spoke Rudely, Used Harsh Language'
New Cars Hitting the Indian Market in October 2024: Complete List
New Cars Hitting the Indian Market in October 2024: Complete List

"We have promulgated Section 163 of BNSS in the Purna Bazar area to control the situation and maintain peace in the area," he said.

Multiple police personnel have been injured in the incident.

DIG Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik said the situation is under control and the people allegedly involved in the incident have been identified, "FIR has been registered and culprits have been identified. Strong legal action will be taken against the culprits."

Read Also
Odisha Horror: Army Officer's Fiancée Alleges Molestation By Cops Inside Police Station; Victim Was...
article-image

Ten platoons of security forces are were deployed on Friday night to patrol the areas and conduct area dominance.

"We have deployed 10 platoons of forces who are carrying out flag marches in the area. Area domination is also being conducted. Along with that, picketing, patrolling, and other activities to maintain is being conducted by the police.

Internet Services Suspended For 48 Hours

The Odisha government has suspended internet services in the district for 48 hours, till September 30.

The order passed by Additional Chief Secretary of State Home Department, Staybrata Sahu said that access to social media platforms have been blocked to maintain peace in the region.

"In order to prevent the spread of inflammatory and motivated messages to circulate in the above mentioned media to disturb the public order in Bhadrak district and restore peace and amity. Prohibition of the use and access of social media platforms have been extended like Whatsapp, Facebook, X, and any other through the internet and other mediums of data services indicated for 48 hours up to 0200 hrs of September 30 in Bhadrak district," the order added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Address BJP's 'Sankalp Maha Rally' In Jammu & Kashmir Today

PM Modi To Address BJP's 'Sankalp Maha Rally' In Jammu & Kashmir Today

PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Demise Of Renowned Organic Farmer & Padma Shri Award Winner...

PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Demise Of Renowned Organic Farmer & Padma Shri Award Winner...

Karnataka: Viral Video Shows Alleged Theft Of Donation At Gaali Anjaneya Swamy Temple; Head Priest...

Karnataka: Viral Video Shows Alleged Theft Of Donation At Gaali Anjaneya Swamy Temple; Head Priest...

Tamil Nadu: Massive Explosion Takes Place At Virudhunagar Firecracker Factory, No Casualties...

Tamil Nadu: Massive Explosion Takes Place At Virudhunagar Firecracker Factory, No Casualties...

Odisha Govt Suspends Internet Services For 48 Hours In Bhadrak District Following Communal Incidents

Odisha Govt Suspends Internet Services For 48 Hours In Bhadrak District Following Communal Incidents