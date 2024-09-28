Odisha Govt Suspends Internet Services For 48 Hours In Bhadrak District Following Communal Incidents

Police Officials Deployed In Bhadrak District Following Stone Pelting Incident | ANI

Bhadrak (Odisha): Internet services have been suspended in the Bhadrak district of Odisha following communal incidents in the area due to social media postings.

"The district administration has expressed concern of misuse of internet for spreading communal violence," read the order by the Odisha government.

The Odisha government has suspended internet services in the Bhadrak district for 48 hours in view of violent communal incidents due to social media postings pic.twitter.com/eePD9Mtvu6 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

Statement Of Deputy Inspector General, Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik

Deputy Inspector General, Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik on Friday said that following incidents of stone pelting, Section 163 of BNSS has been promulgated, prohibiting assembly of more than five people in an area.

"We have promulgated Section 163 of BNSS in the Purna Bazar area to control the situation and maintain peace in the area," he said.

Multiple police personnel have been injured in the incident.

DIG Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik said the situation is under control and the people allegedly involved in the incident have been identified, "FIR has been registered and culprits have been identified. Strong legal action will be taken against the culprits."

#WATCH | Odisha | Security heightened in Bhadrak as some of the police personnel got injured in the stone pelting incident in the city. (27/09) pic.twitter.com/nwBQ8OkxVM — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

#WATCH | Odisha: Several Police personnel including City DSP injured in stone pelting incident in Bhadrak.



DIG, Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik says, "We have promulgated Section 163 of BNSS in the Purna Bazar area to control the situation and maintain peace in the area. We have… pic.twitter.com/K1uyfAUlht — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2024

Ten platoons of security forces are were deployed on Friday night to patrol the areas and conduct area dominance.

"We have deployed 10 platoons of forces who are carrying out flag marches in the area. Area domination is also being conducted. Along with that, picketing, patrolling, and other activities to maintain is being conducted by the police.

Internet Services Suspended For 48 Hours

The Odisha government has suspended internet services in the district for 48 hours, till September 30.

The order passed by Additional Chief Secretary of State Home Department, Staybrata Sahu said that access to social media platforms have been blocked to maintain peace in the region.

"In order to prevent the spread of inflammatory and motivated messages to circulate in the above mentioned media to disturb the public order in Bhadrak district and restore peace and amity. Prohibition of the use and access of social media platforms have been extended like Whatsapp, Facebook, X, and any other through the internet and other mediums of data services indicated for 48 hours up to 0200 hrs of September 30 in Bhadrak district," the order added.