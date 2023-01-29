e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Naba Kishore Das's family after condoling health minister's death

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Naba Kishore Das's family after condoling health minister's death

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik met family members of late Health Minister Naba Das at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday visited the Apollo Hospital where state health minister Naba Kishore Das died after getting shot by police officer Gopal Das in Jharsuguda.

Das succumbed to his injuries after sustaining a bullett wound during the day.

The minister was on his way to inaugurate a party office in Brajraj Nagar when he was shot at after he got out of his car.

Read Also
Shocking video shows the moment Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was shot
article-image

Patnaik expressed deep shock over Das's death, who he called an asset for the Odisha government.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the untimely demise of the leader of Naba Kishore Das. As a grassroots leader, he was loved and respected by all, irrespective of people and party opinion. He was an asset for the government and party.

"It is an irreparable loss for the entire state. His role in the government and the party will always be remembered," Patnaik tweeted before visiting Das's family at the hospital.

What happened to Naba Kishore Das?

Das was on his way to inaugurate a party office in Brajraj Nagar when he was shot at after he got out of his car.

ASI Gopal Das, a police officer stationed at the Gandhi Chowk Outpost in Brajrajnagar, fired multiple shots at the minister out of which one hit Das and he succumbed to the wound.

It was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury.

Read Also
Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das shot by ASI near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda; visuals surface...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Adani issues 413-page response, calls Hindenburg allegations attack on India

Adani issues 413-page response, calls Hindenburg allegations attack on India

EAM Jaishankar says Lord Krishna, Hanuman greatest diplomats of world

EAM Jaishankar says Lord Krishna, Hanuman greatest diplomats of world

Bharat Jodo Yatra: 10 wholesome pictures of Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra: 10 wholesome pictures of Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi 'saddened by unfortunate demise' of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das

PM Modi 'saddened by unfortunate demise' of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Naba Kishore Das's family after condoling health minister's death

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Naba Kishore Das's family after condoling health minister's death