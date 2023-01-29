Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Naba Kishore Das's family after condoling health minister's death

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday visited the Apollo Hospital where state health minister Naba Kishore Das died after getting shot by police officer Gopal Das in Jharsuguda.

Das succumbed to his injuries after sustaining a bullett wound during the day.

The minister was on his way to inaugurate a party office in Brajraj Nagar when he was shot at after he got out of his car.

Patnaik expressed deep shock over Das's death, who he called an asset for the Odisha government.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the untimely demise of the leader of Naba Kishore Das. As a grassroots leader, he was loved and respected by all, irrespective of people and party opinion. He was an asset for the government and party.

"It is an irreparable loss for the entire state. His role in the government and the party will always be remembered," Patnaik tweeted before visiting Das's family at the hospital.

What happened to Naba Kishore Das?

ASI Gopal Das, a police officer stationed at the Gandhi Chowk Outpost in Brajrajnagar, fired multiple shots at the minister out of which one hit Das and he succumbed to the wound.

It was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury.

