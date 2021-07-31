Odisha CHSE Class 12 Science, Commerce result declared on orissaresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has published the examination results of class 12 Science and Commerce streams today on official websites- orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

You can download the results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE- orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab

Step 3: Enter your credentials and login

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Once your results are displayed, you can download it

Step 6: Take a printout for further reference

Last month, the Supreme Court had asked state boards to declare the results for class 12 exams by July 31.

On June 5, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced cancellation of class 12 examination for the year 2021, stating that the lives of the students was the top priority for the state government amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results will be declared based on an assessment formula.