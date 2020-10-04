Odisha: BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy passes away at 65

Biju Janata Dal MLA Pradeep Maharathy died at a private hospital here in the early hours of Sunday, family sources said. He was 65.

The seven-time MLA from Pipili in Puri district is survived by wife Prativa, son Rudra Pratap and daughter Pallavi.

Maharathy, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14, was discharged from the hospital after recovery but was admitted again as his condition became critical. He was on ventilator support since Friday.

The veteran politician started his career as a student leader at the SCS College in Puri. He joined the Janata Dal in 1985 and was elected to the Assembly from the Pipili constituency.