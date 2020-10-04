Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 65-lakh mark, records 75,829 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 65-lakh mark on Sunday with a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in last 24 hours.
With the latest spike, the COVID-19 tally in India touched 65,49,374. Of the total cases, 9,37,625 are active coronavirus cases while as many as 55,09,967 patients have been cured and discharged. The death toll in India rose to 1,01,782, the Health Ministry said. The death toll due to coronavirus in India had crossed 1 lakh mark on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India has maintained the top global ranking with maximum recoveries of COVID-19 patients and it has one of the lowest mortality rates in the world.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,42,131 sample tests in a single day on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,89,92,534.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.
India is at number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world. India is the second worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to the JHU data.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)