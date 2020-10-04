Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 65-lakh mark, records 75,829 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 65-lakh mark on Sunday with a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in last 24 hours.

With the latest spike, the COVID-19 tally in India touched 65,49,374. Of the total cases, 9,37,625 are active coronavirus cases while as many as 55,09,967 patients have been cured and discharged. The death toll in India rose to 1,01,782, the Health Ministry said. The death toll due to coronavirus in India had crossed 1 lakh mark on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India has maintained the top global ranking with maximum recoveries of COVID-19 patients and it has one of the lowest mortality rates in the world.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,42,131 sample tests in a single day on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,89,92,534.