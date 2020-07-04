Odisha: Actor turned BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty receives flak for pleading Salman Khan to ‘like’ his picture

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been receiving constant flak for his alleged involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Despite the fact that none of it has been proven, SSR fans have theorised that Khan’s influence in the industry has destroyed the career of many, and Rajput could have been one of the victims.

Now, actor turned BJD MP from Odisha’s Kendrapara, Anubhav Mohanty is under fire for his tweet praising Salman and begging for a ‘like’ on the same.

Sharing a picture of his chiselled body, Mohanty wrote, ““O’ Life, I Won’t Let You Defeat Me.” - Anubhav Mohanty Have honestly worked very hard. I have been a sincere follower of @BeingSalmanKhan sir & @TheSlyStallone sir for their fitness. Need everyone’s blessings."

“@BeingSalmanKhan Sir/Bhaijaan, don’t I deserve a single like from you please. Love you Bhaijaan even if you never like me," he added.