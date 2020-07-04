Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Sanjay Bhansali's statement to be recorded on July 6

Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will record his statement at the Bandra police station on Monday in connection with the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, said a senior police official.

On Thursday, police had asked Bhansali to come down to the police station to probe the allegations that he had dropped Rajput from his film over professional rivalry. The Bandra police have summoned the ace Bollywood director and he will join the investigation on Monday, when his statement will be recorded, the official added.

After Rajput hanged himself to death on June 14 at his Bandra residence, the social media was rife with allegations that he died of depression after being dropped out of films in the past. According to reports, during the time Rajput was battling with depression, Bhansali had allegedly forcibly dropped him out of the director's films as he had signed a contract with Yash Raj Films.