Savage: When AR Rahman clapped back at Salman Khan for calling him 'average'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and music maestro A R Rahmaan's awkward interaction at the launch of Raunaq in 2014 had grabbed a lot of headlines. The two shared the stage at the launch of a music collaboration between Rahman and then Union Minister (Telecom & IT) Kapil Sibal.

At the event, 'Dabangg' actor Salman Khan had jokingly called the Oscar-winning musician an 'average' composer. The unpleasant remark seemingly didn't go down well and as Salman put his foot in his mouth, he asked Rahman, "Hamaare saath kab kaam karoge yaar?"

Although Salman tried to make up for the joke by trying to shake hands with him, AR Rahman kept his hands glued to his pocket and maintained a poker face.

Later at the same event, when a journalist asked the music director about why he didn't reply to Salman's question about composing music for him, he had a 'savage' comeback!

