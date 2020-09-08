NTA UGC NET admit card 2020 expected to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, click here to know more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to release the UGC-NET admit card for June session examination soon on its official website.

Once released, aspirants can download their admit cards from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link for UGC-NET admit card 2020

A new page will open

Fill in the login credentials

Your admit card would be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

NTA will hold the UGC-NET examination between September 16 and 25, 2020, at various centres across India.