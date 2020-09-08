India

NTA UGC NET admit card 2020 expected to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, click here to know more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to release the UGC-NET admit card for June session examination soon on its official website.

Once released, aspirants can download their admit cards from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download the admit card:

  • Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

  • Click on the link for UGC-NET admit card 2020

  • A new page will open

  • Fill in the login credentials

  • Your admit card would be displayed on the screen

  • Check the admit card and download it

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

NTA will hold the UGC-NET examination between September 16 and 25, 2020, at various centres across India.

