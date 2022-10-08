Now, Varanasi Vande Bharat Express suffers snag; passengers shifted to Shatabdi train

Vande Bharat Express |

For the last two to three days, semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express is in the headlines for repeated incidents of hitting cattles, however, this time the train hit a snag in the wheels because of jammed bearings.

The earlier accidents with cattle were with the train on the Gandhinagar-Mumbai route but this time the technical glitch took place on the one running the New Delhi-Varanasi route.

The semi-high speed train left New Delhi station at its scheduled time of 06.00 AM but it had to be withdrawn at Khurja station in Uttar Pradesh, just after travelling about 90 km, according to news agency PTI.

All the 1,068 passengers had to be deboarded and shifted to a Shatabdi Express rake brought from Delhi for their onwards journey, which started around 12.40 pm.

"The bearing jam was rectified with assistance of NCR team. However, due to development of a flat tyre of 80 mm, the train has been moved at a restricted speed of 20 kmph up to Khurja...A detailed investigation of the failure will be done after taking the rake back to maintenance depot,'' a statement from railways said.

"Detailed investigation of the failure will be done after taking the rake back to maintenance depot," said officials.

What happened in the last two days?

The newly-inaugurated Vande Bharat Express train between Mumbai and Gandhinagar on Friday hit a cow near Anand in Gujarat while on its way to the state capital of Maharashtra.

The incident took place at 3.49 pm between Kanjari and Anand stations, about 433 km from Mumbai, said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway. All the passengers were safe, he added.

The train resumed journey within ten minutes after halting however it was not clear immediately if the cow survived the accident.

While, on Thursday, four buffaloes were killed after being hit by the train on its way to Gandhinagar from Mumbai between Vatva and Maninagar railway stations. Its nose panel had to be replaced overnight due to the damage.

The nose panel on the other end suffered a dent in Friday's incident.

What Union Railway Minister said?

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that collisions with cattle on the tracks were unavoidable. The train, which can reach the top speed of 160 kmph, has been designed keeping the possibility in mind, he added.

