Now, Maharashtra state govt employees threaten strike for Old Pension Scheme

Vishwas Katkar, leader of the central body of the state government employee union, served this notice to the state government on Friday.

Amey TirodkarUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic
Follow us on

State government employees as well as teachers and non-teaching staff have given a call of strike from March 14th for the demand of implementation of the Old Pension Scheme. Vishwas Katkar, leader of the central body of the state government employee union, served this notice to the state government on Friday. This issue is now going to get political centreship in the state.

