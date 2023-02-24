Now, Maharashtra state govt employees threaten strike for Old Pension Scheme

State government employees as well as teachers and non-teaching staff have given a call of strike from March 14th for the demand of implementation of the Old Pension Scheme. Vishwas Katkar, leader of the central body of the state government employee union, served this notice to the state government on Friday. This issue is now going to get political centreship in the state.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)