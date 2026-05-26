'Nothing Else Was Discussed': KC Venugopal Clarifies Congress High Command Meet Was Only About Karnataka Rajya Sabha Polls | Video | File photo

Congress leader K. C. Venugopal, on May 26, clarified that a high-level meeting of the party leadership was exclusively focused on the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections in Karnataka, dismissing speculation about any other issues being discussed.

Addressing reporters, Venugopal said senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, and D. K. Shivakumar, participated in detailed deliberations on the party’s strategy for the elections.

“Today we had a detailed meeting with Honourable Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji and LoP Rahul Gandhi ji. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ji, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar ji, the General Secretary in charge of Karnataka and myself were part of the discussion,” Venugopal said.

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“The entire discussion was concentrated on the coming Rajya Sabha elections and Council elections of Karnataka,” he said.

Rejecting media speculation surrounding the meeting, Venugopal asserted that there was “no reality at all” to the claims being circulated. According to him, discussions were limited to evaluating candidates and preparations for the elections.

The Congress leader further stated that the names of the party’s candidates for the Rajya Sabha and Karnataka Legislative Council elections would be announced together with candidates from several other states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

“The candidates of Rajya Sabha and Council seats of Karnataka will be announced along with the other seats from states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand,” he said.

Venugopal reiterated that no other political or organisational matters were taken up during the meeting. “That’s all. This is what we have decided today, nothing else was discussed,” he added.