'High Command Called Me': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Arrives In Delhi With State Home Minister, Says Agenda Not Shared

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived in New Delhi on Monday along with state Home Minister G. Parameshwara, after being summoned by the Congress leadership. The two leaders were seen arriving at the Delhi airport, where Siddaramaiah briefly spoke to reporters about the purpose of his visit.
Responding to questions on the agenda of the meeting, the Chief Minister said he was travelling to the national capital at the invitation of the party leadership and was not aware of the specific issues to be discussed. “The high command called me, so I have come. I don't know the subject matter of the meeting. Venugopal ji invited me for the meeting, and I have come,” Siddaramaiah said.
Siddaramaiah's statement made it clear that he had not been formally informed about the details of the meeting beforehand.