DGCA Issues Strict Ebola Safety SOP For Airlines Operating From Africa | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: In the wake of the Ebola outbreak in certain parts of Africa, aviation watchdog DGCA has asked airlines to implement various measures, including making in-flight announcements and mandatory filing of self-declaration forms from passengers originating or transiting through the affected countries.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for public health preparedness and response to Ebola disease.

Airlines having (direct or indirect) connectivity with Uganda and Congo are required to make mandatory filing and collection of Self Declaration Forms prior to de-boarding of passengers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Emirates, Air France, Etihad Airways, and Egyptair are among the 13 carriers in the list of entities carrying passengers from Congo mentioned by DGCA.

The list of 17 airlines carrying passengers from Uganda referred to by the regulator includes Air India, IndiGo and KLM.

The airlines are also required to make an in-flight announcement that, in view of the current threat of Ebola disease, any traveller who has fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, rash, bleeding, should report immediately to the crew and at the immigration/medical unit on arrival.

In the in-flight announcements, the carriers should also mention "all travellers (passengers and crew), irrespective of nationality, will be required to fill a Self Declaration Form and hand it over at the immigration/designated counter", as per the DGCA advisory dated May 22.

In-flight as well as arrival protocols for suspected cases have also been specified by the DGCA, including that in such instances, the aircraft should be parked in a separate, designated bay.

For suspected cases onboard an aircraft, DGCA said that among other measures, the passenger should relocated to the rear end of the aircraft and if possible, three rows in front and side rows of the passenger concerned should be kept vacant.

Also Watch:

Airlines have also been told to ensure there is an adequate reserve stock of triple-layer masks, disposable hand gloves, PPE kits, hand sanitisers and bio-hazard disposal bags.

"These are to be utilised for any passenger reporting symptoms and for passengers likely to have had contact," DGCA said.

On Monday, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said no case of Ebola disease has been reported in the country so far, as he reviewed the preparedness and surveillance measures to prevent any possible outbreak in India.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)