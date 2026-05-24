Ebola Outbreak: India Advises Citizens To Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Congo, Uganda & South Sudan | IANS

New Delhi: The government on Sunday advised Indian citizens, currently residing in or travelling to Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, to strictly follow public health guidance issued by local authorities and maintain heightened precautions, in light of the reported outbreak of Ebola disease in these countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the situation to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

“In view of the evolving situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other affected countries, and in line with WHO’s recommendations, Government of India advises all Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan until further notice,” Health Ministry said in an advisory.

India has not reported any case of Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, the ministry added.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has officially declared the ongoing outbreak of Bundibugyo strain Ebola Virus Disease affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.

Further, the WHO IHR Emergency Committee on May 22 issued temporary recommendations to strengthen disease surveillance at Points of Entry to “detect, assess, report and manage travellers with unexplained febrile illness arriving from areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection” while also “discouraging travel to areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection”.

Countries bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, including South Sudan, are assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission, according to the statement.

Ebola Disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola Virus.

It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

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