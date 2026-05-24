White House Shooting: Terrifying Moments Show Reporters Running, Ducking For Cover During Gunfire Exchange | VIDEO

The White House on Saturday evening sent TV reporters and journalists and staff members scrambling for cover while LIVE reporting after a gunman opened fire close to a Secret Service security checkpoint, triggering chaos across the White House North Lawn during live reporting activity.

The gunman was later shot dead by Secret Service officers during an exchange of gunfire near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, close to the White House grounds and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. A bystander was also injured in the incident. US President Donald Trump, who was inside the White House at the time, was unharmed.

Secret Service Responds After Gunman Opens Fire

According to Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi, the incident unfolded shortly after 6 p.m. when a man allegedly pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing near the security perimeter.

Secret Service officers immediately returned fire, killing the suspect and placing the White House complex under temporary lockdown. Security personnel rushed reporters and staff indoors as panic spread across the press area.

The shooting occurred during active evening media coverage outside the White House, where multiple television correspondents had been preparing live reports.

Reporters Caught In Middle Of Chaos

The terrifying ordeal faced by journalists covering the White House quickly became one of the biggest talking points online, with several viral videos capturing reporters reacting in real time as gunshots echoed across the complex.

ABC News correspondent Selina Wang was filming a social media segment on the White House North Lawn when dozens of gunshots suddenly rang out nearby. Video from the scene showed reporters abruptly abandoning their positions and sprinting toward the briefing room for safety.

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NBC News correspondent Julie Tsirkin was also preparing for a live report when approximately 20 to 30 rapid gunshots were heard near the Secret Service checkpoint. Viral footage showed Tsirkin initially appearing confused and turning toward the direction of the noise before others around her began ducking and running for cover.

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Her reaction sparked widespread discussion online, with many social media users debating how people respond differently under sudden high-stress situations.

CBS Reporter’s Quick Reaction Goes Viral

Another widely shared clip featured CBS News correspondent Aaron Navarro, who was filming outside the White House when the gunfire erupted nearby.

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The video showed Navarro instantly ducking for cover and signaling others to get down as panic spread across the lawn. Several people could be seen running across the area moments after the shots were fired.

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White House Briefly Locked Down

Following the incident, the White House complex was briefly placed under heightened security while authorities secured the area and assessed potential threats.

The interrupted media coverage had reportedly been focused on discussions surrounding a possible Trump-Iran deal before the sudden gunfire brought all reporting activity to an abrupt halt.

No further injuries among White House staff or journalists were immediately reported.