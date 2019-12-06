Not written by me: After tweet hailing extrajudicial Hyderabad encounter, Babul Supriyo backtracks

Following the death of the four accused in the Hyderabad rape-murder case in an encounter with the police, many politicians and lawmakers had hailed the incident. At that time, BJP MP Babul Supriyo seemed to have joined the ranks of those who had opined that justice had been served.

"#HumanRights are for human beings, not for 'Cannibals' like the 4 killed in the encounter. Thank you @hydcitypolice #justicedelivered," read a tweet by him following the incident.

Later on Friday however, the MP took to Twitter to clarify on his earlier tweet and said that it was his mistake.

"This is not a tweet written by me.. My team did it (Avinash Pandey) & he has been immediately sacked," he explained in a tweet.

Supriyo added that he strongly condemned this and added that "this is one of the reason why I never wanted to ‘employ’ any social media team".