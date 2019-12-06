Not written by me: After tweet hailing extrajudicial Hyderabad encounter, Babul Supriyo backtracks

Following the death of the four accused in the Hyderabad rape-murder case in an encounter with the police, many politicians and lawmakers had hailed the incident. At that time, BJP MP Babul Supriyo seemed to have joined the ranks of those who had opined that justice had been served.
"#HumanRights are for human beings, not for 'Cannibals' like the 4 killed in the encounter. Thank you @hydcitypolice #justicedelivered," read a tweet by him following the incident.
Later on Friday however, the MP took to Twitter to clarify on his earlier tweet and said that it was his mistake.
"This is not a tweet written by me.. My team did it (Avinash Pandey) & he has been immediately sacked," he explained in a tweet.
Supriyo added that he strongly condemned this and added that "this is one of the reason why I never wanted to ‘employ’ any social media team".
A similar case is that of Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Congress leader had initially posted a tweet saying that justice has been served and that the culprits have paid the price for their sins.
This tweet was later deleted.
Many other politicians however remain strong in their appreciation of the police action. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan saw it as speedy justice for the rape victim, while others including Rajyavardhan Rathore took to Twitter to "congratulate the Hyderabad Police".
BJP spokesperson and treasurer of the BJP in Maharashtra, Shaina NC saluted the police for "acting swiftly against the culprits", while BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi said that the accused got what they deserved.
