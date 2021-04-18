'Not right': Union Minister Amit Shah on linking second COVID-19 wave to polls

Citing the election rallies, polls as one of the reasons for a surge in the COVID-19 cases by many health experts, politicians, on the contrary Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has reached states where there have been no elections, hence linking the wave to the polls, as per him, is “not right”.

As per a report in Indian Express, the Home Minister said that the COVID-19 situation in the country, at the present moment, does not warrant a “lockdown in a hurry”.

On being told that unlike the first wave, there doesn’t seem to be a sense of urgency or emergency at the Centre, during the second wave, Shah said, “That’s not true.”

He said further, “There were two meetings with Chief Ministers and I was also present…Consultations have happened with scientists on the vaccination front…preparations to fight this are full-fledged. The pace (of spread) this time is so high that it is a bit difficult to fight. But I am confident that we will have a victory over this."