'Not Punjab or Uttar Pradesh polls': Rahul, Priyanka, Sonia Gandhi meet Prashant Kishor with '2024 national election in sight', says report

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday. Meanwhile, according to an NDTV report, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present for the meeting.

Kishor's meeting with the Gandhis was "not about the Punjab or Uttar Pradesh polls", but about "something bigger", NDTV quoted sources as saying. The sources also said this is not the first time that Kishor has met the Gandhis and that these meetings are about "a bigger strategy" for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting with Kishor, who is Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's principal advisor, also came in the backdrop of ongoing discussions on a likely revamp of the party's state unit, but AICC general secretary Harish Rawat clarified that "Kishor did not come to negotiate on the Punjab issue."

Kishor has recently held talks with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar leading to speculation that he is helping build a larger opposition front to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next cycle of Assembly elections and later in the general elections in 2024.

Meanwhile, Kishor had earlier stated that he doesn't "believe a third or fourth front could emerge as a successful challenge to the current dispensation". He remark had come after members of 'Rashtra Manch', led by former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, met at Sharad Pawar's residence to "debate current events".