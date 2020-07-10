Not making this up: When Congress gave tickets to two brothers who hijacked a plane for Indira Gandhi

The encounter of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, who killed eight policemen during and ambush in Kanpur, has raised many questions in what went down during his last moments.

From Taapsee Pannu comparing it to a Bollywood film, to comedian Sapan Verma calling it the leaked script of ‘Paatal Lok’ season 2; Dubey’s death has crowned Uttar Pradesh as a twisted state.

For those who found this bizarre, let us remind you of the famous ‘Thain Thain’ by UP Police that hit the viral note.

In October 2018, two policemen were seen imitating the sound of gunfire to scare off the criminals. The incident, the video of which was posted by news agency ANI, took place in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

The video showed two cops -- one holding a gun and another one shouting 'thain-thain'. The second cop can also be heard saying words like 'maaro' and 'ghero'.

UP has a long history of stories with discrepancies that can raise brows if investigated.