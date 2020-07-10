'Mein Yogi Adityanath hun Gorakhpur wala': UP BJP celebrates 'jungle-raj' of Vikas Dubey's encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday morning after being spotted at the town's famous Mahakal temple, was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot at Barra area.

"Dubey was injured in the encounter and he was declared dead in the hospital," ADG Kanpur range, J N Singh said.

After the accident, Dubey snatched the pistol of an STF personnel and tried to flee but was surrounded by the police team and he was injured in an exchange of fire. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanpur) Dinesh Kumar P said that the accident took place on Friday morning when it was raining heavily and the police vehicle overturned near Kanpur.

"Some policemen accompanying Dubey were also injured in the incident," the SSP said.

Meanwhile, after the encounter, BJP UP spokesperson Dr Chandra Mohan was seen 'thanking' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "We are safe, Yogi is here," he wrote and tweeted a rather peculiar picture of the CM. In the picture, the CM is seen speaking on the phone with "Mein Yogi Adityanath hun Gorakhpur wala" written on it. This comes at a time when many on social media including the Opposition are accusing the Govt and the police of a fake encounter. Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav wrote, "Actually this car is not overturned, the government has been saved from falling after secrets get out." Congress' General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "The gangster is dead, what about the crime and the people who protected it?"