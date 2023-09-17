 'Not Feasible To Attend': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge To Skip Flag Hoisting At New Parliament Building Today
'Not Feasible To Attend': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge To Skip Flag Hoisting At New Parliament Building Today

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will hoist the Tricolour at the new Parliament building today.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge | File Photo

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would not be able to attend the flag hoisting function in the new Parliament building on Sunday, he said on Saturday and expressed disappointment over getting the invite “quite late”.

"I am writing this letter with a sense of disappointment that I have received your invite for flag hoisting function tomorrow at New Parliament Building only on September 15, 2023, quite late in the evening,” the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said in his letter to Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody.

Kharge To Reach Delhi Late Night Today

Kharge told Mody that meetings of the Congress Working Committee have been scheduled for September 16 and 17 at Hyderabad. The programmes had been fixed much in advance and he is currently in Hyderabad to hold meetings and will return to Delhi late on the night of September 17, Kharge said. “It will not be feasible for me to attend the function scheduled for tomorrow morning,” he said.

