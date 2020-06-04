Not Donald Trump, Kapil Mishra is the problem: Check out Mark Zuckerberg's explanation for defending POTUS' 'hate speech'

While holding a conference call with 25,000 Facebook employees, Zuckerberg defended his stance of not taking down the post, saying that while it sounded like it was instigating violence, it was actually calling for policing.

“We basically concluded after the research and after everything I’ve read and all the different folks that I’ve talked to, that that reference is clearly to aggressive policing — maybe excessive policing — but has no history of being read as a dog whistle for vigilante supporters to take justice into their own hands. But I spent a lot of time basically going through all these different arguments about why this could potentially be over the line and thought very carefully about it and knew that the stakes were very high on this,” Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg also cited the Northeast Delhi violence as an example of social media posts by political leaders as some of those that instigating violence. Without naming Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra, Zuckerberg said, “You know, that was — that’s obviously inciting and calling for violence. We took that down. And there have been cases in India, for example, where someone said, “Hey, if the police don’t take care of this, our supporters will get in there and clear the streets.” That is kind of encouraging supporters to go do that in a more direct way, and we took that down. So we have a precedent for that.”