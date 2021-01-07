Not a king, I am son of a farmer, says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, after being referred to as ‘king’ by Bilaspur’s Congress MLA Shailesh Pandey, said he's just a son of a farmer.

CM Baghel expressed his disagreement to Pandey’s views and said he wants to be identified as a farmer's son only. Later, the Public Relations Department also reiterated the CM's feelings in a press release, issued for the media Thursday evening.

The chief minister is eager to serve the people of Chhattisgarh round the clock. Not only him, but his Cabinet members too are committed towards serving the people of the state, the official communique added.

Centre praises health dept

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday lauded the efforts of Chhattisgarh health department for implementing a novel initiatives and providing better health care to its people during the ‘7th National Health Summit on Good Replicable Practice & Innovation in Public Health Care System’ via video conferencing, a press release said.

IAS award to 7 officers

The Union government has declared the names for the IAS award for the year 2019. Seven Deputy Collectors of Chhattisgarh State Public Services were conferred IAS awards, notification issued by Directorate of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Thursday said.

The state service officers who are awarded IAS (2019) are Jayshree Jain, Chandan Sanjay Tripathi, Priyanka H Mahobia, Fariha Alam, Roktima Yadav, Deepak Kumar Agarwal, and Tulika Prajapati.

400 uncut diamonds seized

Police have busted a smuggling racket in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district and seized 400 raw uncut diamonds worth Rs 10 lakh from smugglers’ possession.

SP of Mahsamund Prafull Thakur said that on the special inputs from field informers a joint team cyber cell and district police laid a trap near Shiva ITI near national highway 56 on Thursday and arrested a man on suspicion. During the search, 400 uncut diamonds were recovered from his possession.