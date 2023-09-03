Northern Railway Releases List Of 300 Trains To Be Impacted By G20 Summit In Delhi

E-rail/ Representative Image

The Northern Railway has released a list of more than 300 trains whose services will be impacted due to the G20 Summit to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. This is being done under the guise of “train handling.”

However, when contacted on Sunday, officials from the Central Railway and Western Railway stated that there are currently no plans in place for adjusting train schedules in response to this event. Thousands of people travel to Delhi to take part in marriage ceremonies and religious festivals. All of them are anxious to know if CR and WR would also impose restrictions like Northern Railway.

"Keeping in view the security and other important arrangements for the prestigious #G20Summit 2023 in the Delhi Area, Railways have made 'Train Handling Plan' as under. The Passengers are requested to plan their journey on the dates shown accordingly" Northern Railway tweeted with the list of the trains.

Trains either cancelled or diverted

As per the tweet, several trains have been either cancelled or diverted to other routes or stations temporarily between Sep 8 and 11. According to a senior railway official, services of 207 trains have been terminated, terminals of 15 trains changed, and the routes of six trains diverted.

Besides, 70 trains, including Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani, Tejas Rajdhani Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Varanasi-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani among others, have been given additional stoppage stations to minimise passenger discomfort, it said.

Origin and termination stations of 36 trains have also been changed

The origin and termination stations of 36 trains have also been changed, and three trains will not stop at Delhi's Kishan Ganj during the summit, it said.

"People who have planned their travel during these days are advised to check the train timings and routes to avoid any inconvenience,” a railway official said.

As per a tweet from Northern Railway, Mumbai Central New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express will be given additional stoppage at Nizamuddin on September 8 and 9th. Similarly, Mumbai Central Duronto Express will also be given an additional brief stoppage at Nizamuddin on 8th September to facilitate the passengers.

In addition to that Amritsar -Mumbai Central Pashchim Express will be given additional stoppage at Badli station on September 9th and 10th and Vaishno Devi - Bandra Terminus ststion will be given additional stoppage at Badli station on 9th September to facilitate the passengers.