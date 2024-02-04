Noida: Youths Burst Firecrackers In Middle Of Road In Sec 50, Trouble Motorists; Police Seize 2 Vehicles (VIDEO)

X

Some young men in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, in a coordinated move, decided to throw traffic rules out of the window on Sunday by blocking a road and setting off fireworks, troubling motorists.

In the purported 1 minute and 10 seconds long video posted on X (formerly Twitter), one can see these young men in Noida's Sector 50 causing a ruckus. They stopped their cars in the middle of the road and started setting off fireworks. All of them are wearing black suits, and they seem to have fancy and expensive cars. In the video, two of them are dancing, and the others are running around. People say it looks like a scene from an after-party.

Watch the video here:

देखिए नोएडा की सड़कों पर खुलेआम गुंडागर्दी

सेक्टर 50 में दर्जनों गाड़ियों में भरकर आए लड़कों ने पूरे सेक्टर में हूटर और जमकर की आतिशबाजी, स्थानीय पुलिस का नहीं है डर,बड़े घरों के बिगड़े बच्चे,सोशल मीडिया पर आया #वायरलवीडियो pic.twitter.com/5rzMUifgy7 — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) February 4, 2024

This kind of unruly behavior isn't new in Noida. It seems like every now and then, there's an incident like this, and this time, it involves honking, fireworks, and a lot of chaos.

The whole incident created a lot of smoke, and people around recorded videos on their phones. These videos are now all over social media. After the videos went viral, the police took action and seized two of the cars involved.