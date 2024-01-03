Noida: Maid Injured In Dog Bite At Gaur City-2, Seeks Police Action

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | FPJ

A maid was bitten by a German Shepherd dog while reporting for work in Gaur City-2, Noida, said police.

The incident took place at Galaxy Royal Society, under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh Police Station.

The victim was on her way to the 18th floor of the apartment complex to work.

Upon exiting the elevator, she encountered an open door to one of the flats. A German Shepherd dog emerged from the apartment and bit the woman on the hand.

The flat owner rushed to the scene and immediately took the victim to a nearby hospital. The woman received rabies vaccination and first aid for the bite.

Complaint registered

According to police, the maid has filed a written complaint with the Bisrakh Police Station.

Police have confirmed that they are taking necessary legal action based on the complaint.

"After coming out of the lift, the gate of a flat was open and there was a German Shepherd dog, after coming out of the gate, the dog bit the maid's hand, on which the woman was taken to the hospital by the owner of the flat and given rabies vaccination and first aid. An application has been given in writing by the complainant, based on which necessary legal action is being taken by the Bisrakh police station," said Gautam Buddha Nagar police release.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further details are awaited.